Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Global Ship Lease will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31.

Anticipation surrounds Global Ship Lease's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.29, leading to a 1.24% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Global Ship Lease's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Global Ship Lease were trading at $40.15 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 72.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.