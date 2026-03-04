Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Stratasys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Anticipation surrounds Stratasys's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 4.07% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Stratasys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Stratasys Shares

Shares of Stratasys were trading at $9.44 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Unveiling the Story Behind Stratasys

Stratasys: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Stratasys's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.17%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Stratasys's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -40.62%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stratasys's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stratasys's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Stratasys's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.