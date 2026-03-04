Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

The market awaits Granite Ridge Resources's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Granite Ridge Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Granite Ridge Resources's Stock

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources were trading at $5.15 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Delving into Granite Ridge Resources's Background

Granite Ridge Resources Inc is a scaled, non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and other prolific U.S. basins in partnership with operators. It generates maximum revenue from Oil.

Financial Insights: Granite Ridge Resources

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Granite Ridge Resources's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Granite Ridge Resources's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.81% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Granite Ridge Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.24%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Granite Ridge Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Granite Ridge Resources visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.