Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Gevo to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Gevo bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.42% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Gevo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Gevo were trading at $1.86 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

