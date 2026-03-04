Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ituran Location & Control will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76.

Ituran Location & Control bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 1.74% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ituran Location & Control's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Ituran Location & Control's Stock Performance

Shares of Ituran Location & Control were trading at $45.51 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Delving into Ituran Location & Control's Background

Ituran Location & Control's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ituran Location & Control's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ituran Location & Control's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

