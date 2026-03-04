Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Victoria's Secret will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50.

The market awaits Victoria's Secret's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Victoria's Secret's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Victoria's Secret's Stock Performance

Shares of Victoria's Secret were trading at $62.12 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 203.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

All You Need to Know About Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret & Co is a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel and beauty products marketed under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brand names. It also includes the merchandise sourcing and production function serving the Company and its international partners. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers seamlessly through stores and online channels.

Victoria's Secret: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Victoria's Secret's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.28% as of 31 October, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.51%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victoria's Secret's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.55%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Victoria's Secret's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.88. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Victoria's Secret visit their earnings calendar on our site.

