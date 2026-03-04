Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ero Copper to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06.

The market awaits Ero Copper's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.06, leading to a 3.87% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ero Copper's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Ero Copper were trading at $30.83 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 153.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

About Ero Copper

Breaking Down Ero Copper's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ero Copper displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 41.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ero Copper's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ero Copper's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.21%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ero Copper's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.97%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, Ero Copper adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Ero Copper visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.