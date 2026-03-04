Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Liquidia to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

Investors in Liquidia are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.34 in the last quarter, leading to a 10.67% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Liquidia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Liquidia's Stock

Shares of Liquidia were trading at $31.78 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 116.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

All You Need to Know About Liquidia

Liquidia: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Liquidia's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1121.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Liquidia's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -6.5%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liquidia's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -18.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liquidia's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Liquidia's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 9.03. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Liquidia visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.