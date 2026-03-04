Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cresco Labs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

The announcement from Cresco Labs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 7.41% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cresco Labs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Cresco Labs's Stock

Shares of Cresco Labs were trading at $0.935 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.