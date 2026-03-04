Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Autohome will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

Anticipation surrounds Autohome's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Autohome's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Autohome Shares

Shares of Autohome were trading at $18.35 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.