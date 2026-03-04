HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that HUTCHMED (China) will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43.

Investors in HUTCHMED (China) are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at HUTCHMED (China)'s past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter H1 2025 FY 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 2.61 0.22 Price Change % -8.03 -0.31

HUTCHMED (China) Share Price Analysis

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) were trading at $13.485 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

