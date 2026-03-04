Kroger (NYSE:KR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kroger will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20.

The market awaits Kroger's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 0.68% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Kroger's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Kroger Shares

Shares of Kroger were trading at $68.64 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Delving into Kroger's Background

Founded in 1883, Kroger is the largest pure-play supermarket operator in the United States, operating roughly 2,700 stores across more than 30 banners. Kroger's business is primarily grocery-led (roughly 77% of sales), spanning fresh-food and private-label offerings, complemented by fuel centers (10%) and pharmacies (11%). The firm also generates income from advertising, data analytics, and manufacturing.

Kroger: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kroger's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.67% as of 31 October, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kroger's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kroger's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -16.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kroger's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, Kroger faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

