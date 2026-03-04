Samsara (NYSE:IOT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Samsara will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The market awaits Samsara's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 11.08% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Samsara's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Samsara Shares

Shares of Samsara were trading at $28.94 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Delving into Samsara's Background

A Deep Dive into Samsara's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Samsara's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Samsara's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Samsara's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Samsara's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Samsara's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

