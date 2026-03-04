Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Burlington Stores to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.73.

The market awaits Burlington Stores's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 4.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Burlington Stores's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Burlington Stores's Stock

Shares of Burlington Stores were trading at $300.38 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Discovering Burlington Stores: A Closer Look

A Deep Dive into Burlington Stores's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Burlington Stores displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.86%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Burlington Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Burlington Stores's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, Burlington Stores faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

