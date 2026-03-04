BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate BJ's Wholesale Club to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93.

Anticipation surrounds BJ's Wholesale Club's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at BJ's Wholesale Club's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of BJ's Wholesale Club Shares

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club were trading at $100.25 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Delving into BJ's Wholesale Club's Background

BJ's Wholesale Club: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BJ's Wholesale Club displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: BJ's Wholesale Club's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BJ's Wholesale Club's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: BJ's Wholesale Club's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.24. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

