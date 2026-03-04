Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cooper Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03.

Anticipation surrounds Cooper Companies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 5.67% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cooper Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Cooper Companies Shares

Shares of Cooper Companies were trading at $83.37 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Get to Know Cooper Companies Better

Cooper Companies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cooper Companies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.59% as of 31 October, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cooper Companies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cooper Companies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cooper Companies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Cooper Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Cooper Companies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.