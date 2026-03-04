Gap (NYSE:GAP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Gap will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

Gap bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 8.24% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Gap's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Gap were trading at $27.25 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

All You Need to Know About Gap

A Deep Dive into Gap's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Gap's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Gap's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gap's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.67%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gap's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.93%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Gap's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.51. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

