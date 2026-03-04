Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Guidewire Software will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59.

The market awaits Guidewire Software's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 2.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Guidewire Software's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software were trading at $151.93 as of March 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

All You Need to Know About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Guidewire Software's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 26.53% as of 31 October, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guidewire Software's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guidewire Software's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Guidewire Software's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

