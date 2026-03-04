JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that JD.com will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

The market awaits JD.com's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 4.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JD.com's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of JD.com Shares

Shares of JD.com were trading at $25.64 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by gross merchandise volume in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Key Indicators: JD.com's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: JD.com's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: JD.com's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JD.com's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.3% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): JD.com's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.74%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: JD.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

