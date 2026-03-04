Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Costco Wholesale will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.54.

The announcement from Costco Wholesale is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Costco Wholesale's past performance and the resulting price change:

Costco Wholesale Share Price Analysis

Shares of Costco Wholesale were trading at $1007.77 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Get to Know Costco Wholesale Better

Key Indicators: Costco Wholesale's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Costco Wholesale showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.3% as of 30 November, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Costco Wholesale's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Costco Wholesale's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.73%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Costco Wholesale's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.5%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Costco Wholesale's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

