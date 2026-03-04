Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Marvell Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71.

Marvell Tech bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 7.87% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Marvell Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Tech were trading at $77.51 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Delving into Marvell Tech's Background

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Marvell Tech's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Marvell Tech's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 36.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Marvell Tech's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 91.65%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marvell Tech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 9.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Marvell Tech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Marvell Tech visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.