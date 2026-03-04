Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Petrobras Brasileiro to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

The announcement from Petrobras Brasileiro is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.20 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.93% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Petrobras Brasileiro's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Petrobras Brasileiro's Stock Performance

Shares of Petrobras Brasileiro were trading at $16.96 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Petrobras Brasileiro visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.