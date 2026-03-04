Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Canadian Natural Res will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

Anticipation surrounds Canadian Natural Res's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Canadian Natural Res's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Canadian Natural Res's Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Res were trading at $44.13 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Unveiling the Story Behind Canadian Natural Res

Canadian Natural Resources is the largest producer of oil and the second-largest producer of natural gas in Canada. It is principally involved in extracting heavy oils, natural gas, and bitumen through its drilling and mining operations. Bitumen from mining operations is upgraded into synthetic crude oil. Commodities produced are primarily exported to the US via pipeline. The company also has smaller offshore production operations in the North Sea and Africa.

A Deep Dive into Canadian Natural Res's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Canadian Natural Res displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Canadian Natural Res's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Canadian Natural Res's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.47%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Canadian Natural Res's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.43.

