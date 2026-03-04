The earnings results for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Ocugen missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $957 thousand from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company missed on EPS by $0.02 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.13% drop share price change the next day.

