The Q3 earnings report for Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock beat estimated earnings by 23.4%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $21.00 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.0, leading to a 3.16% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.37
|0.34
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.36
|0.31
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|1.02B
|916.72M
|965.36M
|1.07B
|Revenue Actual
|1.04B
|924.00M
|894.00M
|1.03B
