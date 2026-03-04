The Q3 earnings report for Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock beat estimated earnings by 23.4%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $21.00 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.0, leading to a 3.16% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.37 0.34 0.46 EPS Actual 0.47 0.36 0.31 0.57 Revenue Estimate 1.02B 916.72M 965.36M 1.07B Revenue Actual 1.04B 924.00M 894.00M 1.03B

