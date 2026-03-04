The earnings results for SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
SmartRent missed estimated earnings by -100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was up $1.10 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 5.71% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at SmartRent's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.06
|-0.08
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|36.27M
|38.85M
|40.10M
|37.78M
|Revenue Actual
|36.20M
|38.31M
|41.34M
|35.37M
