The earnings results for SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

SmartRent missed estimated earnings by -100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $1.10 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 5.71% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at SmartRent's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.03 -0.01 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.06 -0.08 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 36.27M 38.85M 40.10M 37.78M Revenue Actual 36.20M 38.31M 41.34M 35.37M

