The Q4 earnings report for Advanced Flower Capital (NASDAQ:AFCG) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 07:33 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Advanced Flower Capital missed estimated earnings by -100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was down $2.45 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company missed on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 4.91% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Advanced Flower Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.21
|0.26
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.15
|0.21
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|6.68M
|7.98M
|7.70M
|11.76M
|Revenue Actual
|6.53M
|6.20M
|6.64M
|7.64M
