The Q4 earnings report for Advanced Flower Capital (NASDAQ:AFCG) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 07:33 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Advanced Flower Capital missed estimated earnings by -100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $2.45 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 4.91% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Advanced Flower Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.21 0.26 0.36 EPS Actual 0.16 0.15 0.21 0.29 Revenue Estimate 6.68M 7.98M 7.70M 11.76M Revenue Actual 6.53M 6.20M 6.64M 7.64M

To track all earnings releases for Advanced Flower Capital visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.