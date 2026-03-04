Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dycom Industries beat estimated earnings by 17.34%, reporting an EPS of $2.03 versus an estimate of $1.73.
Revenue was up $372.00 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.45 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.59% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Dycom Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|EPS Estimate
|3.18
|2.90
|1.62
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|3.63
|3.33
|2.09
|1.17
|Revenue Estimate
|1.40B
|1.40B
|1.19B
|1.03B
|Revenue Actual
|1.45B
|1.38B
|1.26B
|1.08B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Dycom Industries management provided guidance for Q1 2027, expecting earnings between $2.57 and $2.9 per share.
