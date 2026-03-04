Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dycom Industries beat estimated earnings by 17.34%, reporting an EPS of $2.03 versus an estimate of $1.73.

Revenue was up $372.00 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.45 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.59% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Dycom Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 EPS Estimate 3.18 2.90 1.62 0.91 EPS Actual 3.63 3.33 2.09 1.17 Revenue Estimate 1.40B 1.40B 1.19B 1.03B Revenue Actual 1.45B 1.38B 1.26B 1.08B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Dycom Industries management provided guidance for Q1 2027, expecting earnings between $2.57 and $2.9 per share.

