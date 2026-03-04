Holley (NYSE:HLLY) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Holley missed estimated earnings by -50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $15.38 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 32.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Holley's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.10 0.05 0.02 EPS Actual 0.03 0.09 0.02 0.11 Revenue Estimate 132.12M 162.62M 148.29M 137.60M Revenue Actual 138.37M 166.66M 153.04M 140.05M

To track all earnings releases for Holley visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.