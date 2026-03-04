Holley (NYSE:HLLY) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Holley missed estimated earnings by -50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $15.38 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 32.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Holley's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.10
|0.05
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.09
|0.02
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|132.12M
|162.62M
|148.29M
|137.60M
|Revenue Actual
|138.37M
|166.66M
|153.04M
|140.05M
