Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 07:30 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Abercrombie & Fitch beat estimated earnings by 3.08%, reporting an EPS of $3.68 versus an estimate of $3.57.
Revenue was up $84.00 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.21, resulting in a 5.43% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Abercrombie & Fitch's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|2.15
|2.29
|1.33
|3.48
|EPS Actual
|2.36
|2.32
|1.59
|3.57
|Revenue Estimate
|1.28B
|1.20B
|1.06B
|1.56B
|Revenue Actual
|1.29B
|1.21B
|1.10B
|1.58B
