Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Real Brokerage beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $154.51 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 7.2% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Real Brokerage's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.003 -0.04 -0.05 EPS Actual 0 0.010 -0.02 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 531.96M 484.17M 332.90M 300.54M Revenue Actual 568.55M 540.75M 353.98M 350.63M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.