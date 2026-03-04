TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
TScan Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.27.
Revenue was up $1.90 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.06 in the previous quarter, leading to a 5.04% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at TScan Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.34
|-0.31
|-0.28
|-0.28
|EPS Actual
|-0.28
|-0.28
|-0.26
|-0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|2.47M
|1.56M
|1.08M
|1.51M
|Revenue Actual
|2.51M
|3.08M
|2.17M
|665K
