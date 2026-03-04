TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

TScan Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.27.

Revenue was up $1.90 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.06 in the previous quarter, leading to a 5.04% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at TScan Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.31 -0.28 -0.28 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.28 -0.26 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 2.47M 1.56M 1.08M 1.51M Revenue Actual 2.51M 3.08M 2.17M 665K

