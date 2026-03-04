Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Caesarstone missed estimated earnings by -26.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.38.

Revenue was down $3.43 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Caesarstone's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.18 -0.32 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.40 -0.33 -0.29 -0.35 Revenue Estimate 97.60M 106.90M 97.00M 99.40M Revenue Actual 102.11M 101.12M 99.56M 97.86M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.