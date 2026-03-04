Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Caesarstone missed estimated earnings by -26.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.38.
Revenue was down $3.43 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Caesarstone's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.29
|-0.18
|-0.32
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|-0.40
|-0.33
|-0.29
|-0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|97.60M
|106.90M
|97.00M
|99.40M
|Revenue Actual
|102.11M
|101.12M
|99.56M
|97.86M
