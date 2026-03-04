Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Real Brokerage beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was up $154.51 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, resulting in a 7.2% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Real Brokerage's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|0.003
|-0.04
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|0
|0.010
|-0.02
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|531.96M
|484.17M
|332.90M
|300.54M
|Revenue Actual
|568.55M
|540.75M
|353.98M
|350.63M
To track all earnings releases for Real Brokerage visit their earnings calendar here.
