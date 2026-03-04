Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Dycom Industries beat estimated earnings by 17.34%, reporting an EPS of $2.03 versus an estimate of $1.73.

Revenue was up $372.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.45 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.59% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Dycom Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 EPS Estimate 3.18 2.90 1.62 0.91 EPS Actual 3.63 3.33 2.09 1.17 Revenue Estimate 1.40B 1.40B 1.19B 1.03B Revenue Actual 1.45B 1.38B 1.26B 1.08B

To track all earnings releases for Dycom Industries visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.