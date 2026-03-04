EyePoint (NASDAQ:EYPT) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
EyePoint missed estimated earnings by -6.58%, reporting an EPS of $-0.81 versus an estimate of $-0.76.
Revenue was down $10.97 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
The company missed on EPS by $0.08 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.59% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at EyePoint's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.77
|-0.75
|-0.55
|-0.48
|EPS Actual
|-0.85
|-0.85
|-0.65
|-0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|4.59M
|6.85M
|8.09M
|11.02M
|Revenue Actual
|966K
|5.33M
|24.45M
|11.59M
