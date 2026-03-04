EyePoint (NASDAQ:EYPT) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

EyePoint missed estimated earnings by -6.58%, reporting an EPS of $-0.81 versus an estimate of $-0.76.

Revenue was down $10.97 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company missed on EPS by $0.08 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.59% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at EyePoint's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.77 -0.75 -0.55 -0.48 EPS Actual -0.85 -0.85 -0.65 -0.64 Revenue Estimate 4.59M 6.85M 8.09M 11.02M Revenue Actual 966K 5.33M 24.45M 11.59M

