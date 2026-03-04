The earnings results for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 06:55 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Bath & Body Works beat estimated earnings by 16.48%, reporting an EPS of $2.05 versus an estimate of $1.76.

Revenue was down $64.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.05, leading to a 4.93% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Bath & Body Works's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.37 0.47 2.04 EPS Actual 0.35 0.37 0.49 2.09 Revenue Estimate 1.63B 1.55B 1.42B 2.78B Revenue Actual 1.59B 1.55B 1.42B 2.79B

