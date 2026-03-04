The earnings results for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 06:55 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Bath & Body Works beat estimated earnings by 16.48%, reporting an EPS of $2.05 versus an estimate of $1.76.
Revenue was down $64.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.05, leading to a 4.93% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Bath & Body Works's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.37
|0.47
|2.04
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.37
|0.49
|2.09
|Revenue Estimate
|1.63B
|1.55B
|1.42B
|2.78B
|Revenue Actual
|1.59B
|1.55B
|1.42B
|2.79B
