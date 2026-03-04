The Q4 earnings report for Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Riskified beat estimated earnings by 71.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $5.80 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.05, resulting in a 1.77% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Riskified's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.02
|0.03
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|80.22M
|80.25M
|79.23M
|90.36M
|Revenue Actual
|81.86M
|81.06M
|82.39M
|93.53M
