The Q4 earnings report for Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 06:55 AM.

Earnings

Riskified beat estimated earnings by 71.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $5.80 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.05, resulting in a 1.77% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Riskified's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.01 0.01 0.08 EPS Actual 0.04 0.02 0.03 0.06 Revenue Estimate 80.22M 80.25M 79.23M 90.36M Revenue Actual 81.86M 81.06M 82.39M 93.53M

