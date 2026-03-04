The Q4 earnings report for Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Babcock & Wilcox beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was down $39.80 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company beat on EPS by $0.04 in the last quarter, resulting in a 28.34% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Babcock & Wilcox's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.16
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.63
|-0.26
|-0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|155.57M
|174.03M
|162.60M
|213.07M
|Revenue Actual
|149.00M
|144.10M
|181.20M
|200.80M
