The Q4 earnings report for Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

Babcock & Wilcox beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was down $39.80 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company beat on EPS by $0.04 in the last quarter, resulting in a 28.34% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Babcock & Wilcox's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.11 -0.16 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.63 -0.26 -0.52 Revenue Estimate 155.57M 174.03M 162.60M 213.07M Revenue Actual 149.00M 144.10M 181.20M 200.80M

