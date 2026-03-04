Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Stevanato Group beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $50.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 1.27% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Stevanato Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.11 0.11 0.19 EPS Actual 0.16 0.13 0.11 0.20 Revenue Estimate 335.83M 302.83M 346.26M 322.09M Revenue Actual 354.51M 317.46M 269.84M 352.85M

To track all earnings releases for Stevanato Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.