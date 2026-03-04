Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Stevanato Group beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $50.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 1.27% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Stevanato Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.11
|0.11
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.13
|0.11
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|335.83M
|302.83M
|346.26M
|322.09M
|Revenue Actual
|354.51M
|317.46M
|269.84M
|352.85M
