Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) announced its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Evolus beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $11.35 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 5.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Evolus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.13
|-0.01
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.23
|-0.15
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|67.58M
|82.40M
|75.38M
|78.26M
|Revenue Actual
|68.97M
|69.39M
|68.50M
|78.95M
To track all earnings releases for Evolus visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.