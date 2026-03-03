The Q4 earnings report for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was released on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Rigel Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by -10.4%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $1.25.
Revenue was up $12.21 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.61, leading to a 33.37% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Rigel Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|1.63
|0.09
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|1.46
|3.28
|0.63
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|61.76M
|75.08M
|43.87M
|57.59M
|Revenue Actual
|69.46M
|101.69M
|53.30M
|57.60M
