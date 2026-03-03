The Q4 earnings report for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was released on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Rigel Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by -10.4%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $1.25.

Revenue was up $12.21 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.61, leading to a 33.37% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Rigel Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.85 1.63 0.09 0.55 EPS Actual 1.46 3.28 0.63 0.80 Revenue Estimate 61.76M 75.08M 43.87M 57.59M Revenue Actual 69.46M 101.69M 53.30M 57.60M

