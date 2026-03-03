Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Immunome missed estimated earnings by -25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.75 versus an estimate of $-0.6.
Revenue was down $2.74 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.1, resulting in a 1.68% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Immunome's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.55
|-0.51
|-0.57
|-0.72
|EPS Actual
|-0.65
|-0.50
|-0.52
|-1.28
|Revenue Estimate
|727K
|1.60M
|457K
|3.07M
|Revenue Actual
|0
|4.01M
|2.93M
|2.74M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all earnings releases for Immunome visit their earnings calendar here.
