Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:02 PM.

Earnings

Immunome missed estimated earnings by -25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.75 versus an estimate of $-0.6.

Revenue was down $2.74 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.1, resulting in a 1.68% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Immunome's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.55 -0.51 -0.57 -0.72 EPS Actual -0.65 -0.50 -0.52 -1.28 Revenue Estimate 727K 1.60M 457K 3.07M Revenue Actual 0 4.01M 2.93M 2.74M

