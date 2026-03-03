Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE:RYAM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rayonier Adv Materials missed estimated earnings by -300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $5.00 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company missed on EPS by $4.93 in the previous quarter, leading to a 8.88% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Rayonier Adv Materials's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.22 -0.10 -0.19 EPS Actual -5 -5.47 -0.49 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 374.72M 393.02M 385.00M 417.07M Revenue Actual 353.00M 340.00M 356.00M 422.00M

