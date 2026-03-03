Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE:RYAM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Rayonier Adv Materials missed estimated earnings by -300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was down $5.00 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
The company missed on EPS by $4.93 in the previous quarter, leading to a 8.88% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Rayonier Adv Materials's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.22
|-0.10
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|-5
|-5.47
|-0.49
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|374.72M
|393.02M
|385.00M
|417.07M
|Revenue Actual
|353.00M
|340.00M
|356.00M
|422.00M
