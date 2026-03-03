Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) released its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Accel Entertainment beat estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $23.93 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.04, leading to a 2.11% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Accel Entertainment's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.21 0.20 0.21 EPS Actual 0.16 0.26 0.23 0.21 Revenue Estimate 329.13M 334.51M 318.75M 306.07M Revenue Actual 329.69M 335.91M 323.91M 317.51M

To track all earnings releases for Accel Entertainment visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.