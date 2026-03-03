Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) released its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Accel Entertainment beat estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $23.93 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.04, leading to a 2.11% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Accel Entertainment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.21
|0.20
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.26
|0.23
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|329.13M
|334.51M
|318.75M
|306.07M
|Revenue Actual
|329.69M
|335.91M
|323.91M
|317.51M
To track all earnings releases for Accel Entertainment visit their earnings calendar here.
