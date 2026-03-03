The earnings results for Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Staar Surgical missed estimated earnings by -218.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $8.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the last quarter, resulting in a 5.47% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Staar Surgical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|-0.60
|0.11
|0
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|-0.34
|-0.64
|-0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|89.39M
|41.18M
|83.92M
|77.70M
|Revenue Actual
|94.73M
|44.32M
|42.59M
|48.95M
