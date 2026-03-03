The earnings results for Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:01 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Staar Surgical missed estimated earnings by -218.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $8.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the last quarter, resulting in a 5.47% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Staar Surgical's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 -0.60 0.11 0 EPS Actual 0.18 -0.34 -0.64 -0.69 Revenue Estimate 89.39M 41.18M 83.92M 77.70M Revenue Actual 94.73M 44.32M 42.59M 48.95M

