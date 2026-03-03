Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Mayville Engineering beat estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $12.96 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.08, leading to a 10.34% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Mayville Engineering's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.05 0.02 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.10 0.10 0.04 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 141.11M 137.55M 134.52M 124.12M Revenue Actual 144.30M 132.33M 135.58M 121.31M

