Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Mayville Engineering beat estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was up $12.96 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.08, leading to a 10.34% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Mayville Engineering's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.05
|0.02
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.10
|0.04
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|141.11M
|137.55M
|134.52M
|124.12M
|Revenue Actual
|144.30M
|132.33M
|135.58M
|121.31M
