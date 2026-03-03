The earnings results for Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Fuel Tech missed estimated earnings by -33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $1.96 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.0, resulting in a 12.7% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Fuel Tech's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.03 -0.02 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.02 -0.02 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 9.39M 6.09M 6.64M 5.63M Revenue Actual 7.49M 5.56M 6.38M 5.28M

