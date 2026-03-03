The earnings results for Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Fuel Tech missed estimated earnings by -33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was up $1.96 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.0, resulting in a 12.7% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Fuel Tech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|9.39M
|6.09M
|6.64M
|5.63M
|Revenue Actual
|7.49M
|5.56M
|6.38M
|5.28M
