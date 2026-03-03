QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) announced its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:04 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
QuickLogic missed estimated earnings by -30.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was down $1.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.04, resulting in a 13.25% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at QuickLogic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.23
|-0.09
|-0.08
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.09
|-0.07
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|2.07M
|4.00M
|4.03M
|6.07M
|Revenue Actual
|2.03M
|3.69M
|4.30M
|5.08M
To track all earnings releases for QuickLogic visit their earnings calendar here.
