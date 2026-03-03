QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) announced its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:04 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

QuickLogic missed estimated earnings by -30.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $1.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.04, resulting in a 13.25% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at QuickLogic's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.09 -0.08 0.03 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.09 -0.07 0.04 Revenue Estimate 2.07M 4.00M 4.03M 6.07M Revenue Actual 2.03M 3.69M 4.30M 5.08M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.