The earnings results for CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
CryoPort beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.2.
Revenue was down $14.08 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
The company beat on EPS by $0.03 in the last quarter, resulting in a 7.48% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at CryoPort's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.21
|-0.27
|-0.31
|EPS Actual
|-0.18
|-0.24
|-0.28
|-0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|41.07M
|41.69M
|56.19M
|58.56M
|Revenue Actual
|44.23M
|45.45M
|41.04M
|59.53M
To track all earnings releases for CryoPort visit their earnings calendar here.
