The earnings results for CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

CryoPort beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.2.

Revenue was down $14.08 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company beat on EPS by $0.03 in the last quarter, resulting in a 7.48% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at CryoPort's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.21 -0.27 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.24 -0.28 -0.42 Revenue Estimate 41.07M 41.69M 56.19M 58.56M Revenue Actual 44.23M 45.45M 41.04M 59.53M

To track all earnings releases for CryoPort visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.